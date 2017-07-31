Australia: Airports in chaos after terror raids, alleged plane bomb plot

Passengers queue are seen at Sydney's Domestic Airport July 31, 2017, as passengers are subjected to increased security measures in the wake police raids associated with a plot again Australia's aviation sector. Source: Reuters/AAP/Dean Lewins

MASSIVE queues have formed in airports across Australia amid heightened security after police foiled an alleged “Islamic-inspired” plot for a bomb attack on a plane.

Stricter screening of passengers and luggage at airports were put in place after four men were arrested over the weekend in raids conducted across several Sydney suburbs.

According to Reuters, the men are being held without charge under special terror-related powers. While unconfirmed by the Australian Federal Police, the alleged plot involves a bomb or the release of poisonous gas inside a plane.

The number one priority of my Government, and my commitment to the Australian people, is to keep them safe. pic.twitter.com/xrNqvAKlJi — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 30, 2017

Increased security at airports include the screening of IDs at domestic airports. Previously, domestic passengers could self check-in without necessarily handing over IDs or tickets.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told reporters today that the alleged bomb plot could bring about tighter airport security as a long-term solution.

“The security measures at the airports will be in place for as long as we believe they need to be, so it may go on for some time yet,” he said.

“It may be that we need to look at the security settings at our airports, in particular our domestic airports, for an ongoing enduring period.”

Extra security checks at airports after four men were arrested over a plot to bring down a plane. Long lines at @SydneyAirport today. pic.twitter.com/oi0oSspOSW — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 31, 2017

The country’s two major airports in Melbourne and Sydney saw queues that spilled out the door, as well as federal and state police officers walking among security lines.

A source at a major Australian carrier told Reuters that airlines and airports had been instructed by the government to ramp up baggage checks. As a result of the threat, some luggage searches are now being conducted as passengers queue to check-in their bags.

**This story was originally published on our sister website Travel Wire Asia.