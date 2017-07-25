Andray Blatche’s absence presents an opportunity for Philippines in Lebanon

Philippines will have to cope without big man Andray Blatche at the FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon next month. Source: FIBA.

PHILIPPINES will head to Lebanon and the FIBA Asia Cup next month without Andray Blatche – but the big man’s absence presents an opportunity for Gilas.

Not only does it hand an opportunity to Christian Standhardinger in the naturalised player slot, it also presents the chance for a united approach.

There is no doubting Blatche’s talent. After all, he led the way in scoring and rebounding for Philippines at the recent Southeast Asian (SEABA) Championship.

There is no doubting his size – all 6ft 11in of the former Washington Wizard and Brooklyn Net – is a major asset in a team not naturally blessed with such traits.

On paper, the naturalised Blatche will be missed. On both ends of the court, his absence may be felt, too.

But what is important is that the 12 players Chot Reyes has selected for Lebanon want to be there.

They are the players who put their hands up and said they wanted to go and represent Philippines in the battle to be crowned the kings of Asian basketball.

Blatche has given his all when on the court but the best ability, it is often said, is availability.

12 men; 12 practices; hopefully for 12 days in Beirut #LabanPilipinasPuso pic.twitter.com/AIrfSKO2GV — Chot Reyes (@coachot) July 25, 2017

When the first rumblings suggested he had safety concerns over going to Lebanon, it was fairly clear what would happen next.

The 30-year-old big man, a Chinese champion with Xinjiang Flying Tigers earlier this year, has been back in the US since helping Philippines qualify for Lebanon via the SEABA Championship in May.

He has stayed with his wife and newborn child in the States and his concerns over going to Lebanon are his own business.

But Philippines can, and no doubt will, focus only on those 12 players committed to going to the FIBA Asia Cup, which starts on August 8 at Nouhad Nawfal Stadium.

Reyes and his players can now push on, without the possible “will he, won’t he?” distraction that is Blatche’s availability for the tournament.

The man who played nearly 600 times in the National Basketball Association (NBA) between 2005 and 2014 has made his statement, and now Gilas must make theirs – on the court.

They head to Lebanon the third-ranked Asian team in the FIBA world rankings, behind only their opening opponents China and Iran.

After Philippines face China, they meet Iraq (ranked 67 places below them in the world) and Qatar (23 places below them).

They will be expected to at least qualify from the group/preliminary round and then to make the quarter-finals. From there, if they can build momentum, who knows where it may lead – even without Blatche?

Gilas are well stocked in the quality department, with players such as Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo ready to ignite.

It may even prove to be the case that the absence of Blatche prompts new leaders to emerge within the team next month.