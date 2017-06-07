Wanted militant Isnilon Hapilon still in beleaguered Philippine city

Isnilon was reportedly picked as the IS designated leader for the Southeast Asian region last year. Source: FBI.gov

TWO weeks of fighting triggered by a bungled attempt to nab Isnilon Hapilon, the Islamic State’s so-called selected “emir” for Southeast Asia, still hasn’t resulted in his capture, although security forces in the Philippines seem to be closing in.

Isnilon, according to army spokesman Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, still remains in hiding in Marawi, the city the terrorist, along with the Maute group, have been fighting to claim.

There is now a bounty worth over US$5.2 million on Isnilon’s head – an existing US$5 million placed by the United States government, and PHP10 million (US$200,000) placed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

Herrera said “very credible sources” informed him the militant hadn’t yet escaped the besieged city, ABS-CBN News reported on Tuesday.

The army spokesman also appeared to suggest while Isnilon and the Maute militants seem to be pulling back, the siege may not end so quickly, as suggested last weekend by Duterte.

“The advantage of the Maute group is mastery of terrain,” he was quoted saying.

He reportedly stressed the primary concern now was on the safety of the civilians still trapped in the strife-torn city.

A four-hour ceasefire on Sunday had been marred by sniper fire, with hundreds still left behind and said to be low on food and water. According to Reuters, 1,467 were rescued.

However, the belief remains the fighters will soon run out of steam. Earlier on Tuesday, troops uncovered cash and cheques worth some US$1.6 million abandoned by the militants now trapped in the southern lakeside city.

The discovery, according to security forces, appears to suggest the fighters may be pulling back after two weeks of intense fighting.

It is also believed Isnilon is not in good health. On May 26, three days after the clashes began, Armed Forces chief General Eduardo Ano said this was likely the reason why Maute forces have been fighting hard against local troops – to protect Isnilon.

“He was wounded in the previous encounter. He’s self-deteriorated,” he was quoted saying in InterAksyon.

Isnilon was reportedly picked as the IS designated leader for the Southeast Asian region last year.

The 49-year-old Arabic-speaking preacher, however, has a long history of ties with local extremist movements.

He was once a commander of Islamic separatist group the Moro National Liberation Front. He later joined the Abu Sayyaf Group, the IS-affiliated terror network responsible for a number of kidnap-for-ransom cases and beheadings in the south.

According to Inquirer, Isnilon gained notoriety outside of the Philippines due to his role in the kidnapping of 20 hostages from a Filipino resort in 2001. The victims included three US citizens, one of whom was later beheaded.

In 2002, the US Department of Justice placed a bounty of US$5 million for his capture on its “Most Wanted Terrorist” list.