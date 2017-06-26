Vietnamese dissident claims forcibly deported to France by 100 cops

Phan Minh Hoang speaking to the press as he arrives in Paris, France. Source: @viettan .

A CONTROVERSIAL blogger of French-Vietnamese descent who last month had his citizenship revoked, claims he was forced into exile in France by Vietnamese authorities.

The blogger, 61-year-old Pham Minh Hoang, said three police officers burst into his home last Friday and grabbed him against his will when he refused to follow them out in his shorts, an undershirt and slippers.

“Once outside, I was horrified to see that there were not three, but a hundred policemen in uniform and in plainclothes around my house and in the neighboring streets,” he told The Associated Press (via ABC News) who interviewed him after his arrival in Paris.

He said he was then driven to a detention centre two hours away where he spent the next 24 hours and was visited by the Consul-General of France.

When he again refused to be deported, Hoang said two officials reminded him that his wife and daughter would still be living in Vietnam. The two then spent the night in the same room he was held.

On Saturday night, he was forced onto a plane to Paris, where he expects he will remain for a long time.

“I still have a little hope, one day, to come back to live and die in Vietnam,” he said.

#Blogger & #humanrights defender Pham Minh Hoang speaks with members of the community following his exile and arrival in #Paris this morning pic.twitter.com/5KIyqDX3o1 — Viet Tan (@viettan) June 25, 2017

According to Hoang’s wife Le Thi Kieu Oanh, the police who came to their home on Friday had at first claimed they were conducting a regular check on their household registration. They later forced Hoang to leave with them, saying they would deport him the next day.

“My husband refused to go but three to four police officers used violence to drag him out and locked me inside the house… They also parked a signal-jammer car right in front of our house,” Oanh said.

Hoang, also an activist and math lecturer, had dual French and Vietnamese citizenship before Vietnam canceled his citizenship without giving a reason last month, a move that drew criticism from human rights groups.

Oanh said the couple were informed on June 1 by the French consul-general that Hoang’s Vietnamese citizenship was being annulled with a month for him to leave the country, but they refused to comply.

“It’s Hoang’s ideal to stay in Vietnam to raise a voice and contribute to building freedom and democracy,” Oanh said.

“After the signal-jammer car left I called the consul general and he just said he acknowledged the situation. What they would do after that, I don’t know,” she added.

Pham Minh Hoang: "I am Vietnamese." Now forcibly stripped of citizenship, exiled, separated from wife and daughter. https://t.co/TjVF7KohJ1 pic.twitter.com/DUs0q9zaaR — Viet Tan (@viettan) June 24, 2017

She said the French embassy and consulate in Vietnam were waiting for guidance from the French foreign ministry because Hoang’s Vietnamese and French passports have expired.

The French embassy in Vietnam meanwhile said France regretted the Vietnamese authorities decision to revoke Hoang’s Vietnamese nationality and to deport him.

“Freedom of expression and of opinion, notably on the Internet, are both guaranteed by the international covenant on civil and political rights to which Vietnam is a party. France calls on Vietnamese authorities to ensure compliance with these commitments,” the embassy said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Ho Chi Minh police said they could not provide any information on the case.

Hoang was sentenced to three years in jail for attempted subversion in 2011 but was released after 17 months and served three years under house arrest. He frequently posts blogs criticising the Vietnamese government.

He is also a member of California-based Viet Tan, a group Vietnam considers a terrorist organisation.

“The French government should not take part in the Hanoi regime’s brazen exile of a well-known human rights activist,” Viet Tan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to AP, Hoang is familiar with France, having studied and lived there for 27 years between 1973 and 2000. It was during this stint that he began criticising his country’s regime, which rights advocates say punishes dissidents arbitrarily and with impunity.

Despite sweeping reforms to the economy and growing openness to social change, the Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates no criticism. Dozens of bloggers and activists are serving sentences for crimes against the state.

In its World Report 2017 released recently, the Human Rights Watch said: “Bloggers and activists (in Vietnam) face daily police harassment and intimidation” and are “subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement and physical assaults”. It added that the number of those known to be convicted and sentenced to prison almost tripled in 2016 from 2015, from seven to at least 19.

Additional reporting from Reuters.