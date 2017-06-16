‘We were told to wait’: Thai woman on narrow escape from Grenfell Tower fire

Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017. Source: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

AS flames ripped through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower apartment in west London early Wednesday morning, Waewta Supareuksanon and her family were desperately waiting in their 10th floor unit for help from firefighters.

The 62-year-old who has lived in the tower for 31 years, said her sister called 999 and her family was then told not to leave their unit.

“I waited from 1am until 4am until the fire had spread all over the building. I thought that was it… I couldn’t wait anymore.

“So I opened the window and yelled out for help. I yelled ‘I can’t go out! I can’t go out!’ and waved a piece of fabric for people to see. Firefighters came,” she said, according to Coconuts Bangkok.

The online portal was quoting from Waewta’s interview with BBC Thai, which first published her story in Thai language on its site.

The Thai woman reportedly expressed disapproval at how her rescue had been handled, saying she would never again trust instructions from officials.

“This is a lesson to me that I will never believe officials again. If an event like this occurs, I have to escape first,” she said.

After she called out for help, rescuers led Waewa and her family of four to safety in the dark. The firefighters held their hands as they weaved their way through the building to escape the inferno.

“It was like a cave. It was completely dark. The firefighters wore masks, and we used towels to cover our noses and mouths. We couldn’t breathe. We vomited. My arm got a little burned, but I’m lucky to have survived,” she said.

According to reports from London at the time of writing, officials have confirmed that the blaze has killed a total 17 people so far but the body count will undoubtedly rise. A total of 37 have been hospitalised, with at least 17 in critical condition.

Hundreds more remain unaccounted for. Officials have also said they may not even be able to identify some of the dead and the process of retrieving their remains would likely stretch on for months.

According to The Guardian, more than 5,000 missing person calls have been made to the police casualty bureau so far. However the number of calls are no indicator of the actual number of individuals actually unaccounted for as many of the calls involved multiple reports about one person.

Meanwhile, police have launched a criminal inquiry into the blaze, the UK daily reported. The probe was launched when it emerged that cladding panels similar to those believed used in Grenfell Tower have been banned on tall buildings in the US.

The social housing block built in 1974 was home to about 600 people who lived in some 120 apartments. Residents there say there had been numerous warnings about the safety of the building, which recently underwent an exterior refurbishment costing some US$11.1 million.

Waewa, pointing to the renovation, said she did not expect the building to be in dangerous condition.