Thailand: Teenager arrested for selling drugs via Facebook

THAI police have reportedly arrested a teenager for selling marijuana through social media applications such as Facebook and LINE.

“Through these communications channels, they negotiated on prices and discussed delivery details. After customers transferred money for the illicit drugs, he mailed it to them,” said Bangkok police spokesman Maj General Surachet Hakparn, as quoted by The Nation.

After receiving a tip-off, police reportedly searched the teenager’s house and found 37 bars (almost 10kg) of marijuana.

Upon interrogation, police were led to 20-year-old Sarapichai Siriprayong. Police seized 4,000 methamphetamine tablets during a raid on his house.

A 2014 study by Thailand’s narcotics agency reported 1.3 million people in the country are addicted to drugs, about two percent of the overall population.

Drug crimes are treated very seriously under Thai law, with possession of any amount considered to be intent to sell. The country has the largest prison population in Southeast Asia and the sixth largest in the world.

The kingdom’s customs department reads: “Violators of laws related to illicit drugs, e.g., having and holding for use, or being a producer, seller, or transporter are subject to the death sentence.”

Earlier in the year, however, Thailand’s government floated the idea of decriminalising certain substances in an effort to “co-exist” with drugs.