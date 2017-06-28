Thailand: Tears and uncertainty as Yingluck’s rice scandal ruling nears

Yingluck Shinawatra broke down in tears during her 50th birthday at the Wat Saket. Source: @oakpanthongtae .

IN an editorial this week, Bangkok-based daily The Nation issued a crucial reminder to the country – let cooler heads prevail when the curtains close on Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice subsidy case.

The popular English-language broadsheet’s editors said the outcome of the case, whichever way it goes, has the potential of turning what they described as a period of “suspenseful peace” into one of major uproar.

With a general election expected sometime next year, the uproar the editors described could spell disaster for the military junta’s long-awaited promise to restore democracy. Political unrest and a divided public would only lead to further tumult and exacerbate tensions in a country where peace and reconciliation seem to be in a perpetual state of disrepair.

The Nation’s message of caution, therefore, came at an apt time.

The last of Yingluck’s witnesses will testify by end-July and according to reports, deliberations should wrap up by August. A September decision seems a likelihood, going by this timeline.

For Thailand’s political players, the battle lines, drawn long ago, remain clear.

Yingluck, during her 50th birthday last week shed tears as she thought of the months of turmoil ahead. The year 2017, she said, will be one of the most difficult years of her life.

She was likely referring to the rice subsidy case in which she stands accused of criminal negligence and could be jailed for up to a decade upon conviction.

The controversial scheme that paid farmers above market rates for their rice was a key policy of Yingluck’s government, and has been credited for her ascension to the office of prime minister in the 2011 federal polls. The scheme was launched in October that year to fulfill the Pheu Thai Party’s election pledge to farmers, who formed a large segment of the party’s voting base.

But the scheme, despite its popularity among rural voters, flopped and rang up losses of over THB536 billion (US$15 billion).

Unlike her elder brother Thaksin Shinawatra, who fled Thailand in 2008 before the court convicted him of corruption during his term as prime minister, Yingluck has chosen to fight for her freedom on home soil. Thaksin’s case was before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders, the same court that will decide his sister’s fate.

“I am standing here to tell the truth. I hope to be spared if I tell the truth. I believe in my innocence in fighting this case,” she said on her birthday, according to The Nation.

Yingluck then apologised for her tears, but said she could not control them as it has been a difficult year for her.

“I’m sorry to have cried before you today. I try my best not to make people concerned about me but sometimes I’m not successful,” she said.

A video of her emotional speech has been uploaded on Facebook. With an impressive six million followers on the platform – an achievement she was quick to publicise earlier this month – Yingluck is regarded as one of few social-media savvy political figures in conservative Thailand.

She often live-stream her activities on Facebook, using it as a platform to gain and maintain her network of supporters.

Her critics in the military junta, however, say Yingluck’s Facebook following does not mean she has the support of the Thai public.

In recent comments, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Facebook ‘likes’ and followers could be bought.

His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwon, was equally dismissive this week when approached.

According to Bangkok Post, the leader said he had no opinion about Yingluck’s activities on Facebook Live.

He also expressed no sympathy for Yingluck’s tears and pleas for justice in her rice subsidy case. The straight-talking general reportedly said plainly that no one was above the law.

Prawit’s cold shoulder response is to be expected. Just as a major uproar is to be expected, should cooler heads not prevail when the Supreme Court delivers its ruling in Yingluck’s case.

But as The Nation’s editors succinctly said: “Thailand will have no choice but to bite the bullet.”

The only way to avoid turmoil and this “vicious cycle” of unrest, they said, is by calmly looking at evidence from both sides with open minds before passing judgment.

And if nothing else, the case will stand as an acid test for a country torn apart by decades of endless changes in government rule and hungry for long-term peace and stability.

“Having had to rely on force and violence to effect political changes, Thailand will get another chance to try to prove that it can solve its serious problems through peaceful means.”