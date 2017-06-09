Thai man jailed 35 years for insulting monarchy on Facebook

Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn leaves after paying his respects to a statue of King Rama VII in Bangkok, Thailand, last year. Source: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

A THAI court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 35 years in prison for insulting the monarchy on Facebook in what is one of the heaviest punishments ever handed down for breaking the kingdom’s tough lese majeste laws.

The military court in Bangkok convicted Wichai, whose last name was not revealed, of 10 counts of lese majeste for posting pictures and footage of the royal family on a Facebook account purportedly belonging to a different user, Channel News Asia reported (via the AFP).

The man’s last name was withheld to prevent ostracism of his family by the public.

A non-governmental organisation that tracks royal defamation cases, iLaw, said the man was accused of using the Facebook account to slander a former friend.

“The court punished him with seven years per count. Altogether he was given 70 years, it was reduced in half because he confessed,” iLaw spokesman Yingcheep Atchanont was quoted as saying.

Yingcheep said the man had earlier denied the charges, but later confessed after spending more than a year in jail while awaiting trial.

In a separate case, a criminal court sentenced another suspect to two and a half years jail for uploading an audio clip which had reportedly insulted the monarchy on an underground political radio show.

The government has been criticised by the international community over increasing arrests and harsh convictions for those violating lese majeste laws, seen as a way to crack down on dissent.

Since the 2014 coup, authorities have charged at least 100 people under the law, largely for posting or sharing comments online, many of which have resulted in lengthy prison sentences.

The government has urged citizens to report cases of lese majeste to authorities and asked Internet service providers to monitor and block inappropriate material.