Thai king shot in the back with BB guns while cycling in Germany

PROSECUTORS in Germany on Wednesday said two teenagers shot the Thailand king with toy guns as the monarch was riding a bicycle earlier this month.

Fortunately, the king was not hurt in the incident.

According to the South China Morning Post (via the Associated Press), Thomas Rauscher, a spokesman for prosecutors in Landshut, Germany, said King Maha Vajiralongkorn was riding a bicycle in Erding, near Munich, on the evening of June 10.

The Thai monarch spent many years residing in Germany.

The two teenagers – aged 14 and 13 – had reportedly taken aim at the monarch from a garden and also shot at his car with airsoft guns as it moved past them.

The king was cycling in the dark with a group of other cyclists when the teenagers shot at them. Local media said the monarch was hit on the back.

A spokesman for the police bureau Oberbayern Nord was quoted as saying the king’s bodyguards had called local police.

“We found the bullets and can confirm they were from a toy air gun,” he told Germany’s Bild Zeitung.

The 14-year old is facing charges of attempted dangerous bodily harm while the 13-year-old is too young to be charged.

The king has also reportedly declined to press charges.