Singapore Sustainability Academy: An extensive People, Private & Public partnership to advocate Global Climate Action

The principles of sustainability have become big business in a fast-paced modern world. With visible value surrounding sustainable development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) increasingly spurring success in the dynamic business sphere, companies are doing all they can to harness an altruistic ethos for the benefit of a complex, global society.

According to a report titled, Better Business, Better World Asia by the Business and Sustainable Development Commission (BSDC), business leaders and entrepreneurs can now unravel new market opportunities worth US$5 trillion, generating 230 million jobs in Asia by 2030 through widespread development of sustainable business models.

“The research shows that, instead of being a constraint to growth, companies pursuing strategies aligned with Global Goals could open economic opportunities across 60 ‘hot spots’ worth up to US$12 trillion and increase employment by up to 380 million jobs globally by 2030,” the report explains. “Asia represents 40 percent of the global value, and nearly two-thirds of total jobs.”

Recognising that collaborative partnership is a key driver for sustainable development, City Developments Ltd (CDL) has created the Singapore Sustainability Academy (SSA) in partnership with the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS), kick-starting a unique and visionary initiative in support of global action against climate change.

The SSA’s doors officially opened on June 5; a symbolic move to mark recognition for the World Environment Day. In a commencement led by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean, alongside Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, CDL introduced the first major People, Public, Private (3P) collaboration for a training and networking facility devoted solely to sustainability. Supported by six government agencies and 15 like-minded partners, the SSA aims to promote a low-carbon economy, resource efficiency, and sustainable practices among businesses and the community, in particular, youths. It will focus on education, advocacy, collaboration, as well as community engagement to advance the agenda for sustainable development.

“CDL firmly believes that sustainability creates immense value for businesses, stakeholders, the community and the environment,” says Sherman Kwek, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CDL.

“Sustainability is strategically integrated into CDL’s business and operations from developing green buildings and managing them in an energy-efficient and resource-efficient manner,” he adds, “to engaging and influencing stakeholders on sustainable development.”

The Singapore government currently leads the field in the widespread promotion of sustainable values, with the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint, the Climate Action Plan and the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Building Masterplan reinvigorating existing policy structures. The Green Building Masterplan alone, for example, strives to make at least 80 percent of Singapore’s cosmopolitan infrastructure green by 2030.

The opening of the SSA also saw CDL announce its status as a salubrious platform for Women4Green; the nation’s premier network for women in sustainability. This network seeks to connect female executives in green industries who proactively push towards positive climate action, as well as sustainable business practice and social change.

By sharing the collective knowledge and experience of these dominant women, CDL is encouraging females around the globe to drive progressive development in areas like green building, technology, energy, finance, consultancy and non-governmental organisations.

“The SSA and Women4Green initiatives will further advance CDL’s stakeholder engagement to achieve a greater impact in building a sustainable future,” Kwek explains.

Standing as the first Singaporean institution of its kind, the SSA embodies cutting-edge and responsibly-sourced construction materials that encompass sustainable principles to their very core. Built with ground-breaking components like Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) – materials that are both harvested from sustainably-managed forests – the SSA exemplifies the emerging construction technologies that support the idea of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly, on top of significantly boosting overall levels of productivity.

Recognized as a zero-energy building, the SSA fully embraces solar technology, incorporating about 3,200 square feet of photovoltaic panels within its contemporary classroom spaces, veranda, office and exhibition gallery. The new-fangled structure also features a real-time energy tracker that monitors generation and consumption, with experts expecting SSA solar panels to generate an annual energy yield of over 60,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) – a forecast that exceeds the SSA’s estimated consumption by more than 10,000kWh.

“Our partnership with CDL for the SSA will provide a platform for not just the industry but also the youth and community to learn and collaborate on sustainable development, mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions and to fight and adapt to climate change and its effects,” Edwin Khew, Chairman of the SEAS, concludes.

