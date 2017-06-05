Singapore: Police investigating MRT ‘silent’ protest – reports

Activists in Singapore stage silent protest to commemorate 30-year anniversary of Operation Spectrum. Image via Jolovan Wham.

SINGAPOREAN police are investigating a “silent” protest which reportedly took place on a Mass Rail Transit (MRT) train on Saturday, local reports said.

According to Channel News Asia, the authorities confirmed they were looking into the case after a police report was lodged on the matter.

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators reportedly gathered in an MRT train to protest against a series of arrests and detentions that took place 30 years ago under the Internal Security Act.

The group was commemorating the events of Operation Spectrum, launched in May 1987, which saw the arrests of 22 people accused of a communist plot to overthrow the government.

The protest came in light of the launch of a book written by ex-detainees to mark the anniversary of their arrests, according to CNA. Wearing blindfolds and holding up the book entitled 1987: Singapore’s Marxist Conspiracy 30 years on, the activists held the protest on the MRT’S North-South Line.

“Anyone with information can submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness,” a police statement read, as quoted by Today Online.

“All information will be kept strictly confidential.”

Photos of the protest were shared by prominent Singaporean social activist Jolovan Wham on his Facebook Page.

“This was a 30th anniversary commemoration of Operation Spectrum on the MRT train today (SIC),” Jolovan said in the posting.

“22 activists were tortured and imprisoned without trial and forced to confess they were plotting to overthrow the government. These allegations are patently false. Justice still awaits the survivors of the crackdown.”

Some commenters on Jolovan’s Facebook page commended the “brave” activists for protesting. The Singaporean government has had a long history of non-tolerance towards street protests.

Toh San said: “Well done, brave guys, but beware – looks like police will consider it an illegal gathering & a protest,”

“If they confiscate your books, give them a copy each to read.”

Another netizen, Luke Tan said the protest was seen as empowerment for the people.

“When the powerful people want to play dirty n abused the power given to them, the powerless people can at least protest (SIC),” Tan said.