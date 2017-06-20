Singapore: PM Lee apologises for ‘impact’ of family feud

SINGAPORE’S Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong apologised on Monday a dispute with his siblings over their late father Lee Kuan Yew’s will has had an impact on citizens’ confidence in the government.

The feud between the children of Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister, over the future of the family home erupted publicly last week in a flurry of accusations and denials through press releases and Facebook postings, which also touched on Lee Hsien Loong‘s leadership.

The prime minister’s brother, Hsien Yang, and sister, Wei Ling, said they had lost confidence in their older brother as a leader and feared state power would be used against them in their dispute with him.

Lee denied the allegations made by his siblings and said he would make a statement on the charges and answer questions when Parliament sits on July 3.

“I deeply regret this dispute has affected Singapore’s reputation and Singaporeans’ confidence in the government,” Lee said in a statement and a video message posted on his Facebook page.

“These allegations go beyond private and personal matters, and extend to the conduct of my office and the integrity of the government.”

“They must be and will be dealt with openly and refuted.”

He assured citizens the dispute “will not distract me and my Cabinet colleagues from our responsibility to govern Singapore, and to deal with more important national issues, including the pressing economic and security challenges we face”.

Hsien Yang, who said he and his wife would be leaving Singapore because they felt closely monitored and threatened, has no immediate comment. Wei Ling could not be immediately reached for comment.

In his last will, part of which was released by Hsien Yang on Thursday, Kuan Yew, who ruled Singapore for three decades, said he wanted his house, a humbly furnished home near the bustling Orchard shopping district, to be demolished. – Reuters