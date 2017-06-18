Singapore: Leaders urge Lee Kuan Yew’s children to end feud

PM Lee: Singapore's minority races should get to be president from time to time

21 Social Buzz

SINGAPOREAN political leaders have called for an end to the public feud among the late Lee Kuan Yew’s children as the squabble, which shows no sign of letting up, could hurt his legacy.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Lee Kuan Yew’s eldest child, and his two younger siblings, Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang, are feuding over how their father’s will was drawn up.

The two younger siblings have publically declared that they have lost confidence in their elder brother and had to leave the country because they felt closely monitored and threatened, allegations the Prime Minister denies.

SEE ALSO: Singapore: PM questions how Lee Kuan Yew’s will was drawn up amid family feud

According to the South China Morning Post, political analysts believe Lee Hsien Loong’s next move will give an idea of how the dispute will be resolved.

The media outlet stated Goh Chok Tong, Lee Kuan Yew’s immediate successor, as saying the public acrimony “is not the family legacy which their father would have wanted to leave behind”.

Meanwhile, K. Shanmugam, the minister of home affairs and law, took to Facebook to air his views. He believes that most Singaporeans are tired of the allegations which are “quite baseless”.

Lee Hsien Yang released a part of the Lee Kuan Yew’s last will on Thursday which stated he wanted the family’s iconic home to be demolished.

PM Lee Hsien Loong had questioned in a six-page timeline whether Lee Kuan Yew knew a clause about the demolition, which was removed in the fifth and sixth versions of the will, was re-instated in the seventh and final will, saying there was no evidence that he did.

Additional reporting from Reuters