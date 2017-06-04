Resorts World Manila attacker was Jessie Carlos, gambling addict and ex-govt employee

Oscar Albayalde, a chief of the capital's police office, shows to journalists a picture of a gunman Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year-old Filipino, who was behind an attack on a Resorts World casino on Friday, during a press briefing at a hotel in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines June 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

PHILIPPINE police on Sunday identified the lone gunman responsible for the Resorts World Manila casino attack as Jessie Carlos, a gambling addict formerly attached to the Department of Finance.

At a press conference streamed live online, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Oscar Albayalde said Carlos was considered a high roller among gambling circles, whose minimum bet was usually PHP40,000 (US$810).

He is said to have accumulated a debt of over PHP4 million (US$81,000) due to his gambling addiction. According to reports, Carlos was previously assigned as a tax specialist to the DOF’s “One Stop Shop” office and was discharged from his post over issues related to his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

The confirmation of his identity backs previous assertions by the police that the attack at the sprawling entertainment complex in Manila that killed at least 38, including the gunman, and injured over 67, was not terror-related.

“We also reiterate our prior statements that this is not an act of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said,” Albayalde said, as quoted by Rappler.

“We have and will continue to base our pronouncements on facts and evidence properly gathered. We will not allow people or any threat group to use this situation to advance their propaganda or personal causes whether foreign or local,” he added.

In the incident that unfolded just after midnight on Friday, Carlos first stole PHP113 million (US$2.27 million) in gambling chips from a storage room before firing gunshots in the casino and setting tables on fire. During the shooting, however, he reportedly aimed upwards as though he was deliberately avoiding hitting patrons.

The chips were later found abandoned in a toilet.

As he left the casino, he exchanged fire with a building guard who managed to shoot him in the leg. Carlos, already wounded, went to the adjoining hotel and holed himself up in a room on the fifth floor where he doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire.

According to CNN Philippines, Carlos’s family had requested that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) ban him from entering all casinos so as not to encourage his gambling habit. The 42-year-old was reportedly sued by the DOF in 2011 for unexplained wealth and his motion for consideration was rejected in 2014. He also sold his car and family property in Batangas to feed his addiction.

Carlos’s family attended the press conference with Albayalde.

Speaking out, they said they weren’t aware he was planning such an attack and had no idea where he had gotten the weapon from.

They also sought forgiveness on behalf of Carlos, with his mother insisting her son had been a good person.

Mother of Resorts World Manila gunman speaks at press conference, asks for forgiveness | LIVE https://t.co/CaczwF9CtH pic.twitter.com/jjnjm8CojB — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) June 4, 2017

Rappler reported that Carlos’ father Fernando confirmed his son was in financial trouble but was not mentally ill.

Philippine officials had earlier issued contradictory remarks about the incident, from the attacker’s motive to how the events unfolded.

While police insisted that the attack was not terror-related, one Philippine lawmaker insisted it was.

The Islamic State terror group had shortly after the incident claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, on Saturday agreed with local police and dismissed the claim, saying nothing about the incident appeared terror-related.

He pointed out that IS attackers were more “cruel and brutal” and, referring to the gunman’s attempt to steak casino chips, said: “Why would you steal plastic you won’t be able to use? That guy is crazy.”

Terror came to mind immediately when reports broke about trouble at the casino because Philippine security forces have been engaged in battle for nearly two weeks with the IS-linked Maute group in restive Mindanao, where Duterte has declared martial law.

Fighting broke out on May 23 when Maute members ran amok following a raid by local troops, torching and seizing buildings, stealing weapons and vehicles, taking hostages and freeing prisoners to join their fight.

The country has been on high alert since, with fears spreading that the restive region has become an Asian hub for IS fighters, whose influence and network in Syria and Iraq has been shrinking.