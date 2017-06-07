Malaysia: Popular pharmacy chain receives shade over ‘blackface’ advert

Netizens slammed Watsons Malaysia for using 'blackface' in the Raya ad. Source: Facebook

A WELL-KNOWN pharmacy franchise in Malaysia has courted controversy after posting a “racist” advertisement on social media.

Netizens railed against Watsons Malaysia’s star-studded Hari Raya (Eid al-Fitr) festive celebration video for featuring an actress whose face was painted black (known as “blackface”) and implying dark skin is related to ugliness.

Th 15-minute long promotional video entitled Legenda Cun Raya Watsons (loosely translated as “The Legendary Beauty of Watsons”), which was set against the backdrop of a fictional Arabian kingdom, starts off with a single and wealthy prince seeking the woman of his dreams.

He tells his messenger to seek a woman with a “beautiful” voice similar to the one who appeared in his dreams, sending out letters to the far reaches of the world. Soon, a group of women, seemingly from East and Central Asia, and Europe congregate at the Arabian palace to audition before the prince.

Watsons #LegendaCun Raya Tiada hikayat yang lebih EPIK dari Legenda Cun Raya Watsons! Apabila para puteri dan jelitawan nak buat Saudagar Kaya Al-Kazam terpikat, bermacamlah gelagat! Dibintangi artis-artis tersohor Malaysia seperti Uqasha Senrose, Kamal Adli, Raja Ilya, Ruhainies, Sasha Saidin, Amber Chia, Thanuja, Alvin Chong dan ramai lagi. Look Cun, Feel Great! #LegendaCun #WatsonsMalaysiaThere’s no tale more EPIC than Legenda Cun Raya Watsons! The legend starts when the legendary princesses and beauties battle to tackle Saudagar Kaya Al-Kazam’s heart. Starring Malaysia’s biggest stars including Uqasha Senrose, Kamal Adli, Raja Ilya, Ruhainies, Sasha Saidin, Amber Chia, Thanuja, Alvin Chong and more. Look Cun, Feel Great! #LegendaCun #WatsonsMalaysia Posted by Watsons Malaysia on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The prince learns none of them could sing, except for one candidate whose face was covered. At minute 9:40 of the video, the prince insists the woman remove the veil where he was shocked to find a blackened face.

Uncertain of what to make of her “darkness”, the prince questions the lack of “proper lighting” so that her “true” face can be revealed.

Fast forward to the end of the video, the prince finally nominates his woman of choice, and after his sidekicks announce the wrong winner, it is revealed the veiled woman was his final selection.

She then reveals her “true self” – a fair-skinned woman. Her blackened face was apparently a “test” for the prince to see if he can overlook her “ugliness”.

At press time, the video, which was posted early Wednesday, had gained over 240,000 views on Facebook, with many users condemning the pharmacy for the seemingly ill-informed advert.

Many users have demanded the video be taken down and Watsons to apologise for “racist” content.

Watsons has yet to issue a statement on the matter.