Philippines: US troops on ground near besieged Marawi City – army

An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) moves along a road at Amai Pakpak in Marawi City, Philippines, on June 13, 2017. According to the military, armed US troops on the ground near Marawi City are in a support role, not participating in fighting. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

Armed United States troops are on the ground near the besieged Marawi City in the Philippines, but they are in a support role and not participating in fighting Islamic State militants, a Philippines military spokesman said on Wednesday.

“There are some US personnel who are operating equipment to provide information on situation awareness to our troops,” Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told a news conference.

“I do not know the exact number and the specific mission. They are allowed to carry rifles for self-defence. But they are not allowed to fight, they only provide support,” he said.– Reuters