Philippines: Several politicians support Maute militants – army

THE Philippines Armed Forces on Thursday said the Maute Islamist militants who took over Marawi city in the country’s restive south received support from some politicians following the arrest of a local leader.

Military chief of staff General Eduardo Ano said authorities were now looking to arrest several other politicians for supporting the militant group who went on a rampage in the predominantly Muslim city late last month.

“It’s a combination of names of politicians, private citizens and Maute members, the leaders,” Ano said, as quoted by the AFP (via ABS-CBN News).

Ano said the authorities had listed down 200 men wanted for helping the gunmen involved in the clash with government security forces, which had led to the deaths of nearly 200 people.

Fighting in Marawi City between the Maute militants and Philippine troops has been raging on for two weeks now. The clashes began on May 23 when Philippine forces staged a raid to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of Islamic State-linked Maute and the Abu Sayyaf terror network, following tip-offs on his hideout.

On Tuesday, authorities apprehended local leader and elder member of the Maute group and his family as they tried to enter Davao City via the Sirawan checkpoint.

The elder, identified by police as “Casamora Maute”, is said to be the first Maute member and is a well-known leader.

Regional military spokesman Brigadier General Gilbert Gapay said prior to the Marawi crisis, there were reports Casamora Maute was a staunch supporter of the militants, and that “he’s providing logistics and finances during the formative years of this Maute-ISIS group”.

“As the patriarch of the Maute clan, Mr. Cayamora Maute is considered as one of the brains of the Maute-ISIS terror group,” Gapay said.

He said the elder Maute was brought to Manila on Thursday over the possibility that militants would attempt to free him from arrest.

Earlier this week, troops also uncovered cash and cheques worth some US$1.6 million abandoned by the militants now trapped in Marawi, a southern lakeside town.

The discovery, according to security forces, appears to suggest the fighters may be pulling back after two weeks of intense fighting.

The battle has added to recent concerns the Philippine island of Mindanao, now under martial law, has become the new regional base for IS, especially with its influence in Syria and Iraq declining.

It is believed along with the estimated 400 militants who seized Marawi last month, there are also about 40 foreign fighters from neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Chechnya, joining the battle.

Recent intelligence, however, suggests the IS Philippine network may be about 1,200-strong.