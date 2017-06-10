Philippines rights commission calls for end to airstrikes in Marawi

An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 10, 2017. Pic: Reuters

THE Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday called on the government to cease employing airstrikes in the besieged southern city of Marawi.

The commission said while it supported the government’s efforts to impose peace and order in Marawi, the military must take every precaution to avoid harming civilians and civilian objects.

“The airstrikes have not only caused the destruction of buildings and civilian property, but, worse, have resulted in the killing of innocent civilians, including children, and even our own troops,” CHR said in a statement.

It added the airstrikes were a major factor in the internal displacement of civilians within the area. Local residents, according to the commission are reporting that members of the criminal Maute militant group are now engaged in the ransacking of their abandoned homes.

CHR said the call is in consonance with the call of church, local leaders, and other sectors to prevent further damage to lives and properties in the affected communities.

It also urges all concerned agencies to ensure that civilians have adequate space, food, potable water, sanitation facilities, and waste management in the evacuation areas, with special protection given to children, pregnant women, elderly, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

“At the same time, we commend the efforts of the peace panels of the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for brokering a humanitarian ceasefire that allowed for the safe passage and rescue of some 130 civilians, as well as the pool of volunteers who were part of this charitable initiative,” it said.

“The Commission believes that, in times of conflict and violence, the State must always ensure to limit the effects of armed conflict, especially for the vulnerable and marginalized sectors.”

Fighting in Marawi City between the Maute militants and Philippine troops has been raging on for two weeks now.

The clashes began on May 23 when Philippine forces staged a raid to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of IS-linked Maute and the Abu Sayyaf terror network, following tip-offs on his hideout.

Authorities had listed down 200 men wanted for helping the gunmen involved in the clash with government security forces, which had led to the deaths of nearly 200 people.

Meanwhile, thirteen Philippine marines have been killed in the battle for Marawi, a military spokesman said on Saturday, in yet another a setback in the government’s quest to retake the southern town from militants allied to Islamic State.

The 13 marines were killed during an “intense firefight” on Friday as they were conducting operations to clear enemy positions, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera told a news conference.

The deaths take the number of security force members killed to 58, with 20 civilians and more than a hundred rebel fighters also killed in the Marawi battles.

The little-known Maute group has been a fierce enemy of a military with superior firepower and greater troop strength.

The Philippine military has said the aim was to end the siege by Monday, the Philippines‘ independence day.

“As long as we sustain the fight, as long as we are able to destroy the elements of the local terrorist group we can reach that,” Herrera said of the June 12 target.

Additional reporting by Reuters