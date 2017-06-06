Philippines: Opposition lawmakers challenge Duterte’s martial law in supreme court

Rescue teams wait at a police checkpoint after gun battles broke a ceasefire and prevented a mass evacuation of civilians in Marawi City, Philippines June 4, 2017. Pic: Reuters

OPPOSITION lawmakers in the Philippines on Monday asked the supreme court to reject martial law being imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte in the country’s restive southern province of Mindanao.

Branding the move as unconstitutional, six congressmen filed the petition saying it should be struck down for “utter lack of sufficient factual basis”, according to the South China Morning Post (via AFP).

The lawmakers also expressed concern such martial law in Mindanao was approaching dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ military rule between 1965 and 1986.

“The grim spectre of repression, atrocities, injustice and corruption again bedevils the Filipino people with the unwarranted, precipitate and unconstitutional declaration of martial law,” their petition read.

Marcos had headed a dictatorship that became infamous for corruption and brutality, as well as extreme luxury on his and his family’s part.

His 21-year term, which started in 1965, saw the Philippine national debt grow exponentially from US$2 billion to nearly US$30 billion. He also placed the country under martial law.

Last November, Duterte made good on his plan to bury dictator Ferdinand Marcos at a heroes’ cemetery, despite strong opposition from detractors and widespread protests.

Clashes in Mindanao started on May 23 when Philippine forces staged a raid to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, following tip-offs on his hideout.

Isnilon, a leader of the Abu Sayyaf group notorious for piracy, is known for his alleged involvement in banditry as well as for kidnapping and decapitating Westerners. The military has not explained how the raid on an apartment hideout in Marawi City went so badly wrong.

In wake of the clash, Duterte signed the martial law declaration that covers Mindanao and vowed to use all means – no matter how harsh – to crush the Islamic State-linked Maute group currently engaged in gun battles with Philippine fighters.

Duterte also said he would not tolerate abuses of power by security forces under martial law, but critics said the military rule in all of Mindanao, an island the size of South Korea with a population of 22 million, was an overreaction.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, a group of human rights attorneys, called it “a sledgehammer, knee-jerk reaction” that would “open the flood gates for unbridled human rights violations”.

The Maute and Abu Sayyaf have proved fierce opponents of the military.

Meanwhile, the Islamist militants holed up in Marawi stocked weapons and food in mosques, tunnels and basements to prepare for a long siege, officials said on Monday as the battle for control of Marawi came to the end of its second week.

Their comments underlined the level of organisation among fighters linked to the IS group, whose ranks of several hundred included foreigners from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Morocco.

The battle for Marawi City has raised concerns the ultra-radical IS is building a Southeast Asia base on the island of Mindanao, at the southern end of the Philippines.

Parrying questions on why the fighters had been able to resist an onslaught from the Philippines army for so long, senior officers said the main problem was that 500-600 civilians were still trapped in the urban heart of the town.

Duterte said on Saturday, Marawi City would be fully liberated within three days, but on Monday officials were more circumspect on the timing and gave conflicting estimates of how many combatants were holding out.

Major General Carlito Galvez, head of the military command in Western Mindanao region, said as many as 200 fighters from the Maute militant group and others were still inside the town, and had made preparations in advance for a drawn-out standoff.

“In houses we take over, we see .50 calibre, .30 calibre, and the ammunitions are huge. And the Maute, even if they fight two months they will not starve here,” he told a news conference about one kilometre from the fighting.

“If you look at it, there are underground tunnels and basements that even a 500-pounder cannot destroy.”

He said that days before seizing Marawi City, the militants placed supplies in mosques and madrasas, the religious schools of a town whose population of over 200,000 is overwhelmingly Muslim in a country where the majority of people are Christians.

Additional reporting by Reuters