Philippines: No clear time for lifting martial law- Palace

Government soldiers conduct a foot patrol after a security inspection, as they continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

There is no clear timeline as yet for lifting the martial law in Mindanao amid the ongoing fighting in Marawi City in southern Philippines, the Malacañang Palace said on Saturday.

According to Rappler, Philippines military troops continue to try to regain control of strategic vantage points in the besieged city.

“We also take cognizance that enemy resistance continues to dwindle and enemy-held areas continue to grow smaller as the troops advance,” Rappler quoted Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella as saying.

She added that civilians are being used as human shields while mosques are used as staging areas and safe havens.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law over Mindanao in May as a response to the Islamist militant attacks and warns the law could be dragged out for up to a year if necessary.

Meanwhile, news network ABS-CNB says local authorities are still trying to verify reports that some residents who fled the city have died in evacuation centres. Reports claim at least 59 evacuees have died.

“We’re still consolidating the data. We cannot give you an accurate description insofar as the cause of death, but based on what we have received so far, most of the cases are dehydration and pre-existing health conditions,” provincial crisis management committee spokesperson Zia Alonto Adiong said.

There have been reports of illnesses, including fever and diarrhoea, among the residents who have been forced to stay in the evacuation centres.

However, opposition lawmakers in the country have asked the supreme court to reject the martial law imposed in the restive southern province, branding the move as unconstitutional.

“The grim spectre of repression, atrocities, injustice and corruption again bedevils the Filipino people with the unwarranted, precipitate and unconstitutional declaration of martial law,” their petition read.

Sunday marks the 26th day of clashes since the Philippine Army launched a strike to capture Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups.

Isnilon is known for his alleged involvement in crimes including kidnapping and decapitating Westerners.