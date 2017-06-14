Philippines: Muslim leaders to fight terrorism with education, spiritual intervention

Damaged buildings and houses are seen at the Moncado Colony village, after intense fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, Philippines June 13, 2017.

MUSLIM religious leaders, or the “ulama,” in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) on Tuesday pledged to actively fight the spread of Islamic extremism in the Philippines through “stakeholder engagements and spiritual education.”

They issued the pronouncement as fighting continues to rage in Marawi City between government troops and the Islamic State-inspired Maute group. The Marawi crisis enters its 23rd day today.

“We are engaging all sectors to address the spread of religious extremism and radicalism in the country,” Abdulmuhmin Alyakanie Mujahid, executive director of the Darul Ifta, or the Fatwa Council of the ARMM, said in a statement.

The religious leaders’ pledge to combat Islamic radicalism was a result of an Ulama summit last month against terrorism.

During the summit, the Ulama issued a declaration against terrorism, saying :

“It is haram (forbidden and unlawful) to use Islam to justify or legitimise violent extremism and terrorism.”

“It is imperative upon us all to cooperate and collaborate with the stakeholders in preventing and countering violent extremism and terrorism in its many forms and manifestations,” the declaration said.

Mujahid said they are now proactively engaging all stakeholders to overcome the challenges of extremism as what is happening in Marawi City.

“These extremist groups are using the creed of Islam. As a matter of fact, they are using the so-called 13 doctrines of Islam and citing verses of the Holy Quran in justifying their criminal and inhumane acts. We can’t allow that and we will not allow that,” he said.

Alih Aiyub, secretary-general of the Ulama Council of the Philippines, said what they are employing is a multi-disciplinary approach in preventing violent extremism and countering violent extremism.

“The ulama will handle the spiritual aspect to combat terrorism targeting the youth and winning the hearts and minds of those radicalised through sermons in the mosques and other means,” he said.

Aiyub said for educational intervention, the program includes working “with educational institutions to provide a primer, or module, as reference material and train teachers for effective prevention of violent extremism among their students.

ARMM governor Mujiv Hataman said he instructed the Department of the Interior and Local Government in the ARMM to initiate forums for local government officials across the region to understand the complexity of the problem and how to combat it.

“When the masses, the religious leaders, and the political leaders are united to work together for the betterment of our society, we can succeed, Inshaallah,” he said.

Hataman earlier said that Muslim scholars can contribute in the advocacy against terrorism by “educating people about the true teachings of Islam, most especially on the principles of justice, compassion, peace, and harmony. “