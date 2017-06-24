Philippines leads as the 'most emotional' country in Asia. Stock image via Shutterstock By Nopphon_1987

THE Philippines is the most emotional country in Asia, as well as one of the countries with the highest positive experiences worldwide, a US-based pollster has found.

According to Gallup’s 2017 Global Emotions Report published recently, the Philippines is number four in the “Total Emotions Worldwide” category for the third year in a row, with 58 percent average “yes” responses to all questions.

Overall, the 2017 GER found that Latin American countries topped the list as the most emotional. The report also notes that countries with ties to Russia and the former USSR were on the opposite end.

Gallup says the report is a metric to capture the entire world’s mood in a specific year, much like how countries use the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to gauge the national economy. Its purpose is to help provide leaders with a better understanding of the psyche of their citizens. In other words, this poll serves as a macro-level barometer to gauge emotions and behaviour of their people.

The poll, which saw nearly 149,000 interviews conducted with adults from 142 countries in 2016, is broken down into two categories- “Positive Experience Index Questions” and “Negative Experience Index Questions”.

The positive category states “scores strongly relate to people’s perceptions about their living standards, personal freedoms and the presence of social networks” while the negative category draws on people’s experiences with health problems and their ability to afford food. Each category contains five questions.

As mentioned, the Philippines is tied for third place on the highest positive experiences worldwide category, tied with Panama and Uzbekistan.

Latin American countries lead the positive experience list, with Gallup chalking that up to the “cultural tendency in the region to focus on life’s positives.”

Overall in the positive experiences category, over 70 percent of people surveyed worldwide said they experienced a lot of enjoyment, smiled or laughed a lot, felt well-rested and felt that they were treated with respect.

Gallup points out that though critics may argue that the emotions and sentiments are “soft data”, it would caution against thinking that way because of the “behavioural economics”, the analysis that applies psychological insights into human behaviour to explain economic decision-making.

According to behavioural economics, 30 percent of individual behaviour is “rational” while 70 percent is “emotional”.

Gallup also notes that governments have been slow to apply this concept at a macro level while organisations have started applying it at a micro level.