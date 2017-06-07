Philippines govt bans deployment of workers to Qatar

48 Social Buzz

THE Philippine government has imposed a temporary ban on the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to Qatar as the kingdom faces a diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbours.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced the ban Tuesday, a day after seven Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, severed ties with Qatar over allegations the kingdom supported terrorism.

“We have ordered a suspension of deployment of OFWs in the country of Qatar. This is for us to assess the situation because there are so many wild rumors going around and the things are not going well in Qatar,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

Bello said the temporary suspension will apply indefinitely and could be lifted only after an assessment of the situation is carried out. He added Qatar faces a potential problem in terms of food supplies as the kingdom imports 80 percent of its food consumption.

The Labor Secretary also cautioned OFWs, both living in Qatar and those intending to go there, that the crisis has sparked panic-buying of food supplies in fear of shortage.

Earlier, the Philippines embassy in Doha issued an advisory urging OFWs in Qatar to remain calm and “exercise prudence as we all closely monitor the situation”.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates some 220,000 Filipino workers living in Doha alone, while last year, a total of 127,917 Filipino workers were deployed to the kingdom.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were among the seven Arab nations to cut diplomatic ties with the energy-rich kingdom. Qatar has been accused of backing pro-Iranian Islamist militants and other groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, a group which Saudi Arabia declares as a ‘terrorist organisation’.

Qatar has denied the allegations, saying it did not support terrorism and that the claims were “baseless”.

The diplomatic crisis in the middle east has left Muslim countries in Asia, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan caught in the middle.

Reuters quoted James Dorsey, a senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), as saying that the diplomatic clamp down on Qatar is seen as an indirect jab at Iran, and leaves non-Arab Muslims countries in an “uncomfortable position”.

“The Saudis view Iran as the foremost terrorist threat rather than the Islamic State and a lot of non-Arab Muslims countries … would probably not agree with that,” Dorsey was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a White House spokesman on Tuesday said the United States is communicating with all the parties in the Middle East “to resolve issues and restore cooperation” between all countries involved in the rift.

“The US still wants to see this issue de-escalated and resolved immediately, in keeping with the principles that the president laid out in terms of defeating terror financing and extremism,” spokesman Sean Spicer told a press conference.

