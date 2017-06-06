Philippines: Elder Maute, family intercepted at Davao checkpoint

A resident looks at the government soldiers inspecting the trunk of her vehicle at a checkpoint along a main street of Marawi City, southern Philippines, on May 27, 2017. Source: Reuters

SECURITY forces in the Philippines on Tuesday apprehended an elder member of the Islamic State-linked Maute group and his family as they tried to enter Davao City via the Sirawan checkpoint, District Police Office director Alexander Tagum confirmed.

The elder, identified by police as “Casamora Maute”, is said to be the first Maute member and is a well-known leader, state organ Philippine News Agency reported.

Casamora was arrested with his wife Ominta Romato Maute alias Farhana, as well as his son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

They were in a black Toyota Grandia van driven by an unknown person who the authorities later released, the report said.

The report further stated Casamora wore a face mask to conceal his identity, although this backfired because it also led to authorities flagging down the van.

The family is currently being interrogated. An Inquirer report says the family had been heading into Davao to seek medical help.

Fighting in Marawi City between the Maute militants and Philippine troops has been raging on for two weeks now. The clashes began on May 23 when Philippine forces staged a raid to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of Maute and the Abu Sayyaf terror network, following tip-offs on his hideout.

Earlier Tuesday, troops uncovered cash and cheques worth some US$1.6 million abandoned by the militants now trapped in the southern lakeside town of Marawi.

The discovery, according to security forces, appears to suggest the fighters may be pulling back after two weeks of intense fighting.

At least 120 militants have been killed so far, according to the latest numbers, as well as 39 security personnel. The total civilian death toll is between 20 and 38.

The battle has added to recent concerns the Philippine island of Mindanao, now under martial law, has become the new regional base for IS, especially with its influence in Syria and Iraq declining.

It is believed along with the estimated 400 militants who seized Marawi last month, about 40 foreign fighters from neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Chechnya, have also joined the battle.

Recent intelligence, however, suggests the IS Philippine network may be about 1,200-strong.