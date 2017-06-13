Philippine city bags Guinness records for simultaneous motorcycle honking, engine starting

File photo shows motorcycle riders and the crowd witnessing the Guinness World Record attempts on April 29, 2017 in Koronadal City, South Cotabato province, Philippines. Source: Bong S. Sarmiento

29 Social Buzz

A CITY in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao has broken two Guinness World records, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Peter Miguel, mayor of Koronadal City in South Cotabato province, informed his constituents the city is now officially recognised as a Guinness World record holder for the most number of motorcycle engines started simultaneously and most motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously.

Koronadal City attempted the two Guinness world records last April 29.

“This is a great achievement for the people of Koronadal,” he said, thanking the motorcycle enthusiasts who joined the event.

These achievements put not just Koronadal City but the entire Mindanao region in the world map, Miguel added.

SEE ALSO: Philippines tuna display nets Guinness world record

Koronadal, the administrative seat of government in central Mindanao, is a thriving city endowed with rich agricultural lands populated by Christians, Muslim and indigenous peoples.

Central Mindanao or Region 12, also known as the Soccsksargen region, comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato.

Ben Backhouse, head of records management for Asia Pacific of Guinness World Records Ltd, officially informed Miguel that the city’s world record attempts were successful.

“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for most engines started simultaneously has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!” Backhouse said.

The official also confirmed the city’s achievements: The most number of motorcycle engines started simultaneously at 3,184, and the most number of motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously at 3,177.

“Congratulations on an amazing event, you are officially amazing,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Guinness names Filipino as world’s shortest man

Supporting Koronadal City on the Guinness attempts were Petron Corp, the National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs, Inc. and the South Cotabato Motorcycle Club.

“It’s been a pleasure working with you and I wish you the best of luck with any future record attempts,” Backhouse said.

The world record attempts culminated the holding of the city’s first Motorcycle Festival from April 22 to 29, which gathered thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the Philippines. A huge crowd gathered on the streets to witness the event.

According to the Guinness website, the previous world record for the most motorcycle engines started simultaneously is 1,446 and was achieved by Yamaha Motor Philippines in association with Ad Staunch Communication Network Inc.

It was held at the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Manila, also in the Philippines, on June 7, 2014.

The record for the most motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously was also achieved in the same event with 1,425.