After Obama, Malaysia PM Najib vacations in Bali

MALAYSIA’s Prime Minister Najib Razak has landed in Bali, Indonesia, for a five-day vacation with his family.

The leader, who traveled to the tropical island paradise in an Airbus A-319 aircraft, touched down at the Ngurai Rai International Airport on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

He was greeted by several Bali officials, including Governor Made Mangku Pastika, Udayana Military Commander Major General Komaruddin Simanjuntak, Bali police chief Inspector General Petrus Golose and Commander of the Ngurah Rai airbase Colonel I Wayan Superman.

Media reports quoting Superman said the airport was not temporarily closed for the Malaysian leader although he received the same priority given to former US President Barack Obama who is also vacationing in Bali.

“There was no airport closure, but we prioritised his flight, as we did when Obama arrived,” the airbase colonel was quoted by Jakarta Globe as saying.

According to Tempo, Najib was whisked out of the airport some 30 minutes upon arrival, leaving through the eastern gate, the same exit used by Obama and Saudi Arabian King Salman Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

Police and military then escorted Najib’s entourage to the St Regis Hotel in Nusa Dua, where King Salman once stayed.

No further information is available concerning Najib’s holiday plans in Bali. He is expected to leave the island with his family for Perth, Australia, on June 30.

His visit to Bali, however, coincides with Obama’s. The former US president, along with his wife Michelle and two daughters, touched down last Friday for a five-day break and will be leaving Wednesday for Yogyakarta and Jakarta.

According to Jakarta Post, the Obamas have visited several key tourist hotspots so far, including the Agung Rai Museum of Art, the Jatiluwih rice terraces and the Ayung River, located a stone’s throw away from their hotel, the Four Seasons Resort Ubud.

At the rice terraces, they reportedly walked through a 500m hiking route that circles the paddy fields before visiting local farmers at Pura Subak.

At the Ayung River in Bongkasa Village on Monday, the Obamas reportedly spent two hours cruising the river on rafts manned by professional guides.

Commenting on the two leaders’ visits prior to their arrival last week, national police spokesman Brig Gen Rikwanto said he believed their presence would “enliven the Island of the Gods, which is already crowded by domestic and international tourists, especially during the Idul Fitri holiday”.

The official also gave his assurance that security measures would be in place to ensure both VVIPs enjoy their vacations.