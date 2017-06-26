Marawi siege: End in sight as Maute leadership begins to crumble

(File) A view of an empty street is seen as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, in Marawi City, Philippines June 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva

14 Social Buzz

PHILIPPINE forces believe they are close to putting an end to weeks of fighting in the besieged Marawi City of Mindanao, with intelligence suggesting the terrorists leading the charge there are beginning to fall apart.

According to reports, weeks of losses suffered by the Islamic State-linked Maute Group have resulted in them running out of firepower and other resources. Issues concerning funding and logistical support have also created division among its leaders, some of whom abandoned their positions on the battlefield as government troops closed in.

In a press briefing Sunday, Task Force Marawi spokesman Lt. Col Jo-ar Herrera said considering the circumstances, it was safe to assume victory was “irreversible”.

Citing reports from inside the conflict zone, Herrera revealed that the Maute leadership was “crumbling”.

“They also lack ammunition,” he pointed out, according to ABS-CBN News.

“There is the issue of money, the issue of decision making. Some of them, especially those other groups, would like already to get away from the battle zone.

“They want to leave. However, there are some troops who wanted to stay behind to hold their positions,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Govt troops aim to ‘clear’ Marawi by end of Ramadan

Government troops, meanwhile, continue to make their way into the city where many militants are remain holed up. Herrera said the military has already cleared 86 buildings that the Maute terrorists previously held.

“We are, inch by inch, moving towards the centre of gravity. These are the things that are affecting them in terms of morale.”

According to CNN Philippines, Herrera also said he believed it was Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon who first initiated the tension among the militants.

“There are a lot of death trials. This Isnilon Hapilon, I believe he was one of those who started the divisiveness in their leadership,” he said, according to the international broadcaster’s translation of his remarks.

Hapilon was the reason for the May 23 raid by Philippine troops that sparked the fighting in Marawi City. The leader of the kidnap-for-ransom group, also linked to the Islamic State, is on the US Department of Justice’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list with a US$5 million bounty on his head.

Recent reports said Hapilon, who was earlier said to be injured, is likely to have already slipped out of Marawi. The Philippine military is still verifying this claim.

SEE ALSO: The Mautes of the Philippines: From monied family to Islamic State

On Sunday, an eight-hour humanitarian ceasefire was called in respect of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the Ramadan fasting month. During the ceasefire, Philippine emissaries met with a leader of the Maute group to discuss the release of some of the 150 hostages.

According to ABS-CBN News quoting Herrera, six civilians were rescued during the peace truce that went on from 6am to 2pm. Fighting resumed immediately after, however.

On Monday, Malacanang said at least 290 suspected terrorists have been killed so far, along with some 70 security personnel. Civilian fatalities remain at 27.

Some 246,000 Marawi residents have been displaced by the fighting, which is now in its 35th day.