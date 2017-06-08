Malaysia: Health Ministry agrees to remove ‘anti-gay’ term from video contest

Several pro-LGBT NGOs and activists, including Nisha Ayub, pose in a group photo after a meeting with Malaysia's Health Ministry. Source: Nisha Ayub

MALAYSIA’s Health Ministry has promised to retract terms that purportedly promoted anti-gay attitudes after a video competition related to sexual health sparked furore among activists.

Prominent Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activist Nisha Ayub said the ministry had agreed to withdraw the “Gender Confusion” category from the contest.

Nisha said the move came following an “awesome” meeting with ministry officials who discussed and agreed on the matter in a professional manner.

“…I see the genuine interest of MOH (Ministry of Health) in regards of working with the community (sic),” Nisha said in a Facebook posting on Wednesday.

The meeting, she said, led to the ministry removing the terms “Gender Confusion” and “LGBT” from the video competition, which was designed for youths.

“I was so honoured to be a part of this meeting as they were genuinely asking for my inputs from the community perspective in each of the changes made in the video competition (sic),” Nisha said.

The ministry made headlines this week for promoting anti-gay attitudes in the Muslim-majority country, where the LGBT community are stigmatised and homosexual activity outlawed.

The contest, advertised on the ministry’s website and its Facebook page, offers cash prizes of up to RM4,000 (US$940) to contestants aged between 13 and 24 with the most creative video submissions on sexual health and ways to “prevent” homosexuality.

The contest, themed Value Yourself, Practise Healthy Lifestyle, runs from June 1 to Aug 31. It invites participants to submit as many three-minute video entries as possible, on one of three categories – sexual reproduction, cybersex and gender confusion.

Activists in the country are enraged by the third category, which the contest describes further as issues involving the LGBT.

The contest says each entry must introduce the issue and its consequences as well as suggest prevention methods and ways to control, resolve and seek help for the problem.

Entries will be judged on their originality, level of creativity and quality of production, among others.

Earlier, Nisha had accused the ministry of encouraging the spread of misinformation and inciting hatred against the LGBT.