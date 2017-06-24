Japanese politician steps down after recording of physical attack on aide surfaces

15 Social Buzz

A JUNIOR lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan has resigned following allegations that she physically and verbally abused a secretary of hers were confirmed through the release of an audio recording of the attack.

Mayuko Toyota, 42, was heard on the recording screaming at her 55-year old aide, who can also be heard begging for her to stop kicking and beating him, reported AFP (as published in The Star).

Toyota was quoted by AFP as shouting that her secretary “should die” and The Japan Times quoted her mocking him for his thinning hair by calling him “baldy”. She also reportedly shouted, “Don’t damage my reputation any more”, claiming the man did so in a mistake he made.

Ex-secretary reveals repeated physical and emotional abuse by LDP lawmaker @toyota_mayuko against himhttps://t.co/QhBBZ4j2Zq — Thoton and the News (@Thoton) June 22, 2017

The Japan Times reported that the attack took place on May 20 in the back seat of a car, which the secretary said he was driving.

The lawmaker, who is a Harvard graduate, also reportedly threatened to crush her aide’s head with a pipe, and made references to his daughter being hypothetically raped and murdered, reported a Japanese weekly magazine called Shukan Shincho.

Toyota’s resignation comes as the party begins campaigning for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election began on Friday, under a shadow of allegations aimed at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been accused of favouritism. Abe also serves as the head of the LDP.