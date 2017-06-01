Indonesian security forces preparing against IS infiltration in wake of Marawi

Police are seen outside the house of a person suspected of being linked to suicide bombings in Jakarta in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, May 26, 2017. Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi

INDONESIA’s security forces say they are anticipating and are prepared for possible Islamic State infiltration after extremist violence in neighbouring Philippines, where a number of its nationals are currently fighting alongside Filipino militants.

As the so-called Maute group clashes with the Philippine army (AFP) in the Muslim-majority city of Marawi in restive Mindanao, Indonesian authorities have deployed hundreds of elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) police units along the Philippine border.

“The public might think that the army doesn’t care about the current situation, but, that is wrong,” said Indonesian Army (TNI) spokesman Brigadier General Alfret Denny Tuejeh, as quoted by Kompas.

Aflret said authorities were boosting territorial defence in Ambon, Maluku and North Sulawesi.

Islamic militants have been clashing with the AFP in Marawi for more than a week, leading to the deaths of more than 100 people and the evacuation of most of the city’s 200,000 residents. Indonesian and Malaysian fighters are among those killed.

An operation began on May 29 in North Sulawesi which entails “routine visits to villages and fishing communities to detect and gather information [on potential security threats] and to monitor mass organization activities,” said police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo, reported the Straits Times.

“They will also coordinate with the Densus 88 counterterrorism squad to monitor radical movements,” he said.

A bomb attack claimed by IS in Jakarta last Wednesday night claimed the lives of three police officers and injured at least 11 people. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has subsequently called for the strengthening of anti-terrorism legislation.

Alfret added that Indonesian authorities were monitoring the situation closely. Security agencies are “always wary of activities that might mean terrorism occurs in Indonesia,” he said.

Seventeen Indonesian citizens are reportedly awaiting evacuation from the AFP in Marawi.