Indonesia: Two Bali prison escapees recaptured in East Timor

A police wanted poster showing four foreign inmates who escaped from a prison this week by crawling through a tunnel is seen on a convenience store window in North Kuta, Bali, Indonesia June 23, 2017. Pic: Reuters

6 Social Buzz

POLICE in East Timor on Friday said they have recaptured two foreign inmates who broke out of a prison in Bali, Indonesia, less than a week after they escaped along with two other detainees.

According to the AFP (via South China Morning Post), authorities caught Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said at a hotel in Dili Thursday morning after they arrived on a boat illegally from Indonesia.

East Timor senior police official Henrique da Costa said the two convicts were originally caught for entering East Timor without legal documents but police later discovered they were among the fugitives wanted by Indonesian authorities.

“We will most likely hand them back to the Indonesia Friday afternoon now that we know they are fugitives,” da Costa was quoted as saying.

According to Reuters, da Costa said East Timor’s attorney-general’s office would decide if the two would be sent back to Indonesia.

At the time of writing, two other inmates, Australian Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysian Tee Kok King remain at large.

SEE ALSO: Indonesia: Four foreigners escape from Bali prison using tunnel

Iliev was serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering, while Sayed and Tee were both jailed for 14 and seven years respectively on drug charges.

Davidson, who was jailed last August after being convicted of misusing a passport belonging to someone else, was two and a half months short of completing his one-year jail term.

The Australian media also reported Davidson had fled Australia in 2015 after he was faced with charges of possessing methamphetamine and cannabis, among other charges.

Prison authorities in Bali said the four escaped early Monday through a tunnel measuring about 12m (39 ft) long and which took more than a week to build.

Currently, 1,300 prisoners are serving sentences in the overcrowded jail meant to house only 320 prisoners.

Prison escapes are fairly common in Indonesia. An investigation was launched after around 350 inmates broke out of an overcrowded jail on Sumatra island in Riau Province last month.