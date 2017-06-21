Indonesia: Police beef up security amid Eid al-Fitr exodus

(File) Indonesian police attend a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia Dec 22, 2016. Pic: Reuters

POLICE in Indonesia have ramped up security measures ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festivities this weekend to ward off potential plans by militants to launch attacks on vital facilities in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

Bernama (via VNA) quoted national police spokesperson Setyo Wasisto as saying that police have mounted an operation to counter potential terrorist threats, especially in key locations such as police stations.

He said national police chief General Tito Karnavian ordered the country’s elite counter-terrorism unit Densus 88 to increase monitoring of militant groups as the country ushers in the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month. The festival falls on June 26-27.

Setyo said police must remain vigilant throughout the festivities by taking preventative measures and preparing for a quick response should the country’s terrorist cells make any moves.

In recent years, Indonesia has seen several terrorist attacks and suicide bombings by Islamic State-inspired militants. On May 24, 15 people were killed at a bus station attack in Jakarta’s eastern Kamping Melayu area.

Meanwhile, authorities said 62,729 Jakarta residents left the capital from June 15 to June 19 to take part in the annual mudik (exodus) tradition to celebrate the festival in their hometowns, The Jakarta Post reported.

The Jakarta Transportation Agency said the residents left on 4,321 buses departing from seven bus stations in Kampung Rambutan, Kalideres, Tanjung Priok, Muara Angke, Pinang Ranti, Lebak Bulus and Grogol.

Indonesia has been on high alert in recent weeks, amid ongoing turmoil in neighbouring Philippines where local forces are battling militants from the IS-linked Maute group.

A number of Indonesia’s nationals are believed to be fighting alongside Filipino militants in the restive Mindanao district, where a 60-day martial law order is still in effect. The fighting, which began May 23 when Philippine forces bungled a raid on a wanted militant’s hideout, is now in its fifth week.

Indonesian authorities have since deployed hundreds of elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) police units along the Philippine border.