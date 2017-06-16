India: Woman sues Uber for breach of privacy in 2014 rape case

(File) A man arrives at the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S. on February 2, 2017. Source: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

AN Indian woman has filed a lawsuit against Uber for breach of privacy and defamation after the company “unlawfully” obtained and shared her medical records in relation to her rape by a driver in Delhi in 2014.

According to reports, the lawsuit filed in a California federal court on Thursday names embattled chief executive Travis Kalanick who is currently on a leave of absence. Uber’s former vice president for business in Asia Eric Alexander and the company’s then-senior vice president for business Emil Michael were also named as defendants.

“Uber executives duplicitously and publicly decried the rape, expressing sympathy for plaintiff, and shock and regret at the violent attack, while privately speculating, as outlandish as it is, that she had colluded with a rival company to harm Uber’s business,” the lawsuit said according to Reuters.

The newswire added the lawsuit claims a US Uber executive “met with Delhi police and intentionally obtained plaintiff’s confidential medical records” shortly after the sexual assault occurred.

News site The Wire says the lawsuit alleged that many executives at the company were showed the records or were told about them by Kalanick and the duo.

It also claims Alexander was in possession of the document for “about a year” before other executives obtained the report and destroyed his copy.

The 2014 rape case had caused a major backlash against the ride-share company in India, prompting it to be blacklisted. In 2015, the Uber driver was convicted of rape and handed a life sentence in prison.

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of scandals plaguing Uber in the past few months, including sexual harassment allegations which surfaced in February.