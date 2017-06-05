Hong Kong: Tens of thousands gather for Tiananmen Square vigil

70 Social Buzz

UP TO 110,000 people gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday for a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the 1989 protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that left several hundred pro-democracy protesters dead.

The gathering is held annually in the only place on Chinese soil where the Tiananmen Square Massacre can be commemorated, and this year’s vigil came a month ahead of President Xi Jinping’s anticipated visit to mark 20 years since Hong Kong was transferred to China from the British Empire.

Organisers claimed 110,000 people turned out to the city’s Victoria Park for the vigil – enough to fill six football grounds – while police put the figure at 18,000.

SEE ALSO: Beijing-favourite Carrie Lam takes victory in controversial HK election

It's June 4 in Beijing.

Never forget. pic.twitter.com/1YHOB6h5wt — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 4, 2017

Human rights activists estimate the death toll in 1989 was hundreds or thousands of civilians in what is known locally as the “June Fourth Incident,” when China’s communist regime declared martial law and mobilised around 300,000 troops in the capital.

Commemoration of the event publicly or online in China is banned and tightly controlled by the government. It bans hundreds of search terms relating to June 4, 1989, and even completely shut down Google services on the event’s 25th anniversary.

Once again, Hong Kong acts as China's conscience as the only place in the nation where a large public Tiananmen memorial can be held. #june4 pic.twitter.com/erP6nA22JR — Joyce Lau (@JoyceLauNews) June 4, 2017

“When Xi Jinping comes, he’ll know the people of Hong Kong have not forgotten,” said one of the event’s organisers Lee Cheuk-yan.

Pro-democracy groups rally for support outside #Tiananmen vigil venue in Victoria Park pic.twitter.com/Sr10cIeUws — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 4, 2017

Student band Boyz' Reborn wrote & performed song in memory of #Tiananmen. Chorus: "Let me keep singing your song of freedom" pic.twitter.com/s5DN1gAbor — Venus Wu (@wu_venus) June 4, 2017

Bloomberg reports even the 110,000 figure would make it the smallest gathering since 2008, due to this year’s vigil being shunned by local student leaders.

Finally, HK Victoria Park is 100% crowded… pic.twitter.com/uVLosQnpJi — Simon Ting (@simonting) June 4, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson released a statement on Sunday which called upon China to account for those killed, detained or missing on June 4, 1989 and “cease harassment of family members seeking redress and to release from prison those who have been jailed for striving to keep the memory of Tiananmen Square alive.”

SEE ALSO: Hong Kong’s autonomy is not a licence to challenge Beijing – China official

“The United States views the protection of human rights as a fundamental duty of all countries, and we urge the Chinese government to respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens,” it said.

Posting on her Facebook page, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said, “For democracy: some are early, others are late, but we all get there in the end. Borrowing on Taiwan’s experience, I believe China can shorten the pain of democratic reform.”

Today is 6/4. 28 years ago in #Tiananmen, students & citizens challenged political realities in China. Their actions inspired a generation — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 4, 2017

She said the student protesters from Tiananmen Square had “inspired a generation.”

The German Embassy in Hong Kong’s “word of the week” was vergessen, meaning “forget.” A Twitter post stated “history should not be forgotten.”

The German consulate is known for being outspoken in #HongKong.

It's latest "word of the week" is "forget".

🔴LIVE: https://t.co/hOufEv2oRE pic.twitter.com/CMFaAIz91S — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) June 4, 2017

Aerial view of tonight's #June4th candlelight vigil in Hong Kong: today marks the 28th anniversary of #Tiananmen crackdown #六四 pic.twitter.com/rzDxoPvucs — PLG 法政匯思 (@hongkong_plg) June 4, 2017

“The students who died (in 1989) still haven’t got what they deserve,” one 17-year-old student told Reuters. “They fought for their future, in the same way we’re fighting for our future.”

Additional reporting by Reuters.