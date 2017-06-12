Flags to fly half-mast on Tuesday after Philippines marks independence

Volunteers wipe their tears as they remember soldiers and civilians who were killed during the government troops' assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during the national flag raising to mark Independence day in Marawi City, Philippines June 12, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

THE PHILIPPINES Armed Forces (AFP) have requested all government agencies to fly their flags at half-mast on Tuesday, as fighting with Islamic militants enters its fourth week in the city of Marawi.

The nation’s 119th year of independence was marked solemnly on Monday as security forces continue to try and contain Islamic State-affiliated Maute group militants. Some 58 members of its police and military have lost their lives and another 120 have been wounded in the fighting to date.

Government buildings are being urged to fly their flags at half-mast on Tuesday “in honour of the fallen troops who gave their all to free Marawi City from the clutches of the remaining Maute Group terrorists and the civilians who died from atrocities committed by the lawless elements,” says the state Philippine News Agency.

Independence Day ceremony at the Capitol in Marawi City has started in the middle of an airstrike pic.twitter.com/DwWNnwuGOi — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) June 11, 2017

“Other agencies of government were also requested to fly their flags at half-mast tomorrow (Tuesday), the first official working day of the week,” said AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla in a statement Monday.

Tears flow at poignant and moving flag ceremony at the Marawi City Hall. Gunfire and explosions can be heard in the background | @jeffcanoy pic.twitter.com/3PXGUuZeTF — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 12, 2017

Last Friday, 13 Philippines soldiers were killed and 51 wounded in a deadly assault. The military says that around 140 members of the Maute group have been killed in the ongoing fighting, as well as 21 civilians.

“In addition to observing a Day of Silence and Prayer for our heroes and the innocents who died due to terrorist atrocities in Marawi, we also had a nationwide tribute in cooperation with all the major networks in TV and radio to all the fallen,” said Restituto.

“Shortly after, we flew all flags in all military camps at half-mast in salute.”

While the public celebrates Independence Day, these soldiers patrol the still deserted streets of Marawi, a couple of kms from the fighting. pic.twitter.com/AoODypaCfl — Raffy Tima (@raffytima) June 12, 2017

Philippines President Rodrigo missed the rites for his first Independence Day as leader because he was reportedly too tired from staying up late because of the Marawi siege.

“You know the President has been working 24/7, meeting the troops, meeting the commanders, and then late last night, visiting the wounded,” said foreign affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Duterte cut short a state visit to Russia and declared 60 days of martial law over the island of Mindanao when fighting broke out in May.