China: US treatment mooted for cancer-stricken Liu Xiaobo but is it too late?

(File) Photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo (L) and wife Liu Xia are left by protesters outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China June 27, 2017. Source: Reuters/Bobby Yip

US POLITICIANS are urging the Trump administration to fly Liu Xiaobo from China to America to treat his liver cancer but the suggestion may have come too late for the terminally-ill Nobel laureate.

According to Liu’s wife Liu Xia, her husband’s fourth-stage cancer is now beyond treatment.

“No surgery. No radiotherapy. No chemotherapy,” an emotional Xia, currently under house arrest with her husband, can be heard saying in a 10-second video being circulated online.

Chinese Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo who was sentenced for 11 yrs is in the final stage of liver cancer. pic.twitter.com/fYOWR73f9w — Vanessa 文姗 (@Vanessa_Zhang18) June 26, 2017

It is unclear when the video was filmed. According to South China Morning Post, however, a close friend identified as Ye Du has confirmed its authenticity. Ye was one of the first to upload the clip.

“This was taken very recently, only in the last two days,” Ye told the daily. “The one who took the video does not want to speak to the media at this stage.”

The 61-year-old Liu, writer, literary critic and human rights defender, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after he helped write a petition known as the “Charter 08”, which called for sweeping political reforms in China.

He was in December 2010 awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work promoting human rights in China, a move that led to Beijing freezing ties with Norway. Both powers normalised relations, however, in December 2016.

On Monday, the Liaoning Prison Administration Bureau confirmed that Liu had been granted medical parole due to his liver cancer. He is currently in a hospital in north China’s Shenyang city, where a team of eight experts have been assigned to treat him.

Liu’s lawyers and friends, and human rights activists, meanwhile, are railing against the Chinese authorities for not granting parole earlier.

According to reports, Liu was diagnosed with cancer more than a month ago.

Many are also demanding that China grant Liu an unconditional release, on account of his condition.

In a statement Monday, US Senator Marco Rubio, chairman of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) urged the Trump administration to seek the immediate transfer of Liu to the US for treatment.

“Even with the news today that Dr Liu has been released from prison for medical treatment, serious questions remain.

“How long have Chinese authorities known of his grave health condition? What are the terms of his medical parole? Will his wife be able to permanently oversee his care or will she remain under house arrest, where her own health has been a serious concern?” Rubio asked.

“While we are pleased Dr Liu is no longer behind bars, this is hardly an act of mercy on the part of the Chinese government.”

Agreeing, Chris Smith, the CECC’s co-chair, said the medical parole granted to Liu was neither justice nor compassion.

“The Chinese government is just making sure this champion of democracy does not die in prison. It is a tragedy that his unjust imprisonment may now be tantamount to a death sentence,” he said.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said it has no information concerning the case.