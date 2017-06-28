Census reveals Australia more Asian, less religious than ever

Beachgoers stand on the sand after swimming in the surf at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, March 29, 2017. Picture taken March 29, 2017. Source: Reuters/Steven Saphore

MORE THAN a quarter of Australians have been born overseas while a third of the population say they have no religion, according to the country’s latest census data.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the findings of the 2016 Census on Tuesday, depicting an ever-more diverse, aging, female and less religious Australia where 2.8 percent of the population is indigenous.

Often deemed the ‘immigration nation,’ Australia’s census showed that for the first time, most of the 26 percent of people born overseas have their origins in Asia, not Europe.

The nation’s proportion of migrants is higher than all comparable Anglophone countries, with more overseas-born people than in the United Kingdom (13 percent), United States (14 percent), and Canada (22 percent).

Almost half were born overseas or had at least one parent who was not born in Australia.

Australians speak more than 300 languages other than English at home, adhere to more than 100 religions and represent more than 300 ancestries.

The census data shows a decline in religious adherence, with for the first time “no religion” dethroning Catholicism to top the list of religious affiliations with 30 percent – up from 22 percent in 2011.

Nevertheless, 60 percent of the population still reports to have religious belief and Australia’s population represents more than 100 faiths.

More than half of the population still reports an affiliation with a Christian denomination – 23 percent of the population is Catholic and 13 percent is Anglican.

Despite debates about Islam dominating public discourse, Muslims only represent 2.6 percent of the population. Buddhists make up another 2.4 percent.

Younger Australians were more likely to report no religion than their older counterparts.

The census also shows an increase in the proportion of the population that is Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, which has grown by 18 percent in the past five years to 649,171. Australia’s first peoples now represent 2.8 percent of the population.

Australia’s population is getting older, with its median age now 38. As a wealthy country with quality health services, more Australians than ever are living past 85 years – an age bracket that now represents 2.1 percent of the population.