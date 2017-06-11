Burma: China offers help, support after plane crash

Family members of victims from a military plane crash prepare for a funeral ceremony in Dawei, Burma June 9, 2017. Pic: Reuters

13 Social Buzz

CHINA will offer support and assistance for Burma‘s follow-up efforts after a military plane crashed off the Southeast Asian country’s southern coast with 122 people on board, state media said.

China, as a friendly neighbour, shares Burma‘s sorrow over the incident, President Xi Jinping told his counterpart U Htin Kyaw in a condolence message, state news agency Xinhua said late on Friday.

“Xi mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathy to the government and people of Burma, especially the families of the victims,” the agency added.

SEE ALSO: Burma: Cremation begins for some of 31 bodies retrieved from missing plane

The aircraft, a Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane, lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff on Wednesday, while at a height of 18,000 feet (5,485 metres), about 43 miles (70 km) west of the coastal town of Dawei, the Myanmar military has said.

Soldiers, family members and crew were on board the weekly flight from several coastal towns to Burma‘s biggest city of Yangon when it went missing.

Search teams have found one more body, taking to 32 the tally of those pulled from the sea, the military said in a statement on Saturday, adding that high waves and stormy weather continue to hinder recovery efforts. – Reuters