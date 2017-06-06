Australia: Malaysian citizen uses fake passport to steal more than US$500k

25 Social Buzz

A 22-YEAR-OLD Malaysian man has been jailed by a Melbourne court for three years for using a fake passport to steal more than half a million dollars from a Chinese national’s account on behalf of an international syndicate.

Chan Seng Yee, who came to Australia in 2013 on a student visa, withdrew in excess of AUD680,000 (US$504,000) via 34 separate transactions, none of which has been recovered to date. He was allegedly paid AUD10,000 (US$7,500) for his role in the scam.

Taking out amounts of up to AUD85,000 (US$63,500) on various occasions, Melbourne’s The Age newspaper described the fraudulent activity ‘modern day bank robbery.’

It reports that presiding judge Mark Taft said “no other person has been charged by police” for what he called a “sophisticated and carefully orchestrated” scam.

SEE ALSO: Australia: Malaysian woman arrested after spending $3.3m from accidental overdraft

Chan was allegedly a struggling student who met a member of the international syndicate at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

He agreed to take on a Chinese man’s identity in order to withdraw money illegally from his account, with a plan to take out AUD1 million (US$747,000). Offered AUD30,000 (US$24,400) per month to participate in the scam, Chan later claimed he had been threatened with a gun.

The fraud was only discovered when the owner of the account reported to the bank that his bank card was not working at an ATM and his internet banking password had been changed.

Chan claims he thought the account owner was in on the scam.

Detective Senior Constable Adam Burnett who investigated the case said there had been a “considerable rise” in similar bank frauds, particularly those employing fake passports.