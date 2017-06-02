Ai Weiwei says Trump is a ‘brand’ for global hatred

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei have a selfie picture with two women in Venice May 11, 2017. Source: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

CHINESE activist-artist Ai Weiwei has said that US President Donald Trump represents the “brand” for a worldwide movement towards division and hatred.

Interviewed by the AFP while preparing his politically-charged “Maybe, Maybe Not” exhibition in Jersualem, Ai said he sees Trump embodying an “old way” of thinking and “as a brand for some kind of global trend.”

Barred himself from re-entering his home country of China, Ai’s work in recent years has focused on refugee issues and criticising the oppressive People’s Republic.

“I would say rightist movement, so it’s not really about [Trump] personally,” he said. That is, “to have a hatred for the other kind of people or to divide people, rather than to really understand the whole situation.”

Ai has reportedly attracted criticism for choosing to exhibit in Israel in light of calls for a boycott because of the country’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories. The artist told AFP that he chose to exhibit in Jerusalem regardless because “my voice should be heard.”

“I have to make the argument … (and not say) ‘OK, let’s boycott it, and it’s nothing to do with me.’ I think that’s too easy.”

Ai relocated his studio to Lesbos Island in Greece last year, where the authorities have registered the arrival of more than 2,000 refugees since the beginning of 2017.

Last year, Ai ruffled feathers when he recreated the iconic image of drowned three-year-old refugee Aylan Kurdi.

The 2015 photograph of the child lying on a Turkish beach triggered international outrage as people saw the helpless toddler as the human face of the refugee crisis in Europe.