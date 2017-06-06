6 reasons to make Fiji your next holiday destination

Vainui vinaka e nomu volau – Wishing you a safe journey

Crystal clear waters that glitter in the sunlight, palm-fringed coastlines with powder-soft sand, and Instagram-worthy resorts amidst panoramic backdrops – we all know what we’re looking for when it comes to our next vacation spot.

But with 196 countries set on seven global continents, each one offering its own unique blend of alluring holiday assets, how are you meant to choose exactly where you want to go?

Well, with all its ocean marvels, poignant cultural values and spectacular island vistas, one thing we know for sure is that Fiji does not disappoint. Whether travelling alone or seeking a family-friendly paradise, this sun-kissed archipelago nestled deep in the South Pacific is guaranteed to quench your travel thirst.

Here are 6 reasons for you to make Fiji your next holiday hotspot…

Stunning Landscapes…

It has been said that God made the South Pacific islands on the sixth day of creation, just so he could have an exquisite place to stay on the sabbath day of rest. And whether or not you dig the religious allusion, you can’t describe this luscious island spectacle as anything less than sublime.

This Melanesian cluster of more than 300 enclaves is famed for its abundant coral reefs, lucid blue lagoons and volcanic mountain ranges, perfect for the avid adventurer looking to scale forest-lined mountain paths. Whether you’re into water skiing, mountain biking, trekking or any other outdoor pursuit, Fiji provides the perfect wild backdrop for a vacation you won’t forget.

Visit the rugged islet Monuriki where the iconic movie Castaway was filmed, or tread the coast of picture-perfect Waya, lined with rocky headlands and scattered with hot springs. Explore the hidden treasures of Kadavu – Fiji’s fourth-biggest island – an untouched natural habitat that’s home to the Great Astrolabe Reef. Or, why not venture to Beqa, set 10 kilometres south of the main island, Viti Levu, and gaze upon the dazzling sunset from the renowned Beqa Lagoon.

Breath-taking beaches…

Rise and shine and make the most of this beachside bliss. Sheathed with palm-splayed white sand shores sprinkled with fresh fruit and tasty coconuts, Fiji is undoubtedly a utopia in every sense of the word.

Take a load off in a cosy Bure or gently swing beside the waves in a comfy hammock hangout, because Fiji’s many beaches are ideal for that much-needed R&R. And if you are more actively inclined, the islands offer swells the whole year through, perfect for the experienced boarding master as well as the avid surfing novice. Other activities include sand boarding, jet boating and of course parasailing, while the waters also encompass some of the best spots on the globe for those who love to snorkel or deep sea scuba dive.

Beautiful People and Culture…

Considered one of the happiest places and populations on the planet, a wide Fijian smile is one that warms your very soul. Known for their love of reggae music and their communal harmonies, these island people are known as much for their hospitality as they are for their love of a good knees up!

Experience the heartfelt Bula welcome and relish in the joys of the Kava ceremony – a long-held local custom every traveller must enjoy. And as one of the world’s safest and most friendly regions, with a culture that values children and a family-centred way of life, Fiji represents the ideal family getaway and the lone traveller’s quintessential escape.

Unforgettable Sites…

Did you know that Sri Siva Subramaniya in Nadi is the largest Hindu temple in the Southern Hemisphere?

From villages and towns enriched with vibrant open-air markets, to colourful Hindu temples like Nadi’s Sri Siva Subramaniya; Fiji is a holiday experience that stays with you for life. Pick up fresh local produce and taste the island at its best, or why not explore the Bouma National Heritage Park to catch 60-foot fresh waterfalls cascading down the cliffs.

Whether you’re perusing local village life or delving into the sites of the natural world, you won’t be short of things to do on this island paradise.

Luxury Resorts

Complemented by world-class cuisine, romantic hideaways and of course, infinity pools, Fiji promises elite accommodation for a more than affordable price. Characterised by outstanding customer service and unparalleled value for your spend, Fiji represents the ultimate luxury haven without the luxury price.

And for all you beauty mavericks and seekers of island zen, you’ll be pleased to know that most of Fiji’s resort offer their own in-house spa. You can even try out Nadi’s Sabeto mud pool and hot springs to indulge in a more organic beauty kick, leaving your body positively singing as you unwind in one of the globe’s most magnificent destinations.

Rest, recuperate or simply let loose on laid-back ‘Fiji time’…

Forget your watch and don’t worry about being punctual – you’re in Fiji now, friend, and that means you’re running on Fiji time! The people here are so laid back, they’re practically horizontal, making everything at least fashionably late. And you know what they say – when in Rome (or Fiji…) you must do as the Romans do – so kick back, relax and bask in that sun because this really is the holiday of your life.



