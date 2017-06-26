More than 26 hurt as flight by Chinese airline hits turbulence

12 Social Buzz

AT LEAST 26 people were injured when a China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming hit turbulence on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Passengers onboard flight MU774 suffered injuries such as fractures when strong turbulence caused them to hit the overhead lockers and be hit by falling baggage, Xinhua said late on Sunday. At least four people were in a serious condition, it said.

On its official Weibo account, China Eastern Airlines said it had arranged relevant medical services for the passengers, without confirming details of the injuries. It said all passengers should fasten safety belts during flights.

“We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. It lasted about 10 minutes,” Xinhua quoted a passenger surnamed Zhang, as saying.

This was the second incident the airline encountered within the week. On June 11, a China Eastern Airlines flight MU736, bound for Shanghai, had to make an emergency landing and return to Sydney after a hole emerged in one of the aircraft’s engines. – Reuters