Thai-born refugee the US couldn’t deport released from Boston prison

37 Social Buzz

A MAN caught in the complicated tangle of immigrants’ rights in the US was released from federal custody last week, after spending months in limbo as authorities struggled to find a country to deport him to.

According to reports, the man is 32-year-old Sreynuon Lunn, who was born in a Thai refugee camp to Cambodian parents fleeing the Khmer Rouge. When he was just seven months old, Lunn was brought to the US where he has since been given permanent resident status.

The father of two was nabbed last October, charged with unarmed robbery and held until February this year while awaiting a trial date.

Reports say the charges were eventually dismissed but Lunn stayed behind bars when the court issued an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request, despite demands for his release by lawyers.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s immigration ban is a humanity issue, not a Muslim one

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ICE detainers, also known as ICE holds or immigration detainers, are requests that ICE sends to local enforcement agencies asking for information about a person who is about to be released from custody and/or asking that the local agency hold that person for an extra amount of time in order to facilitate their deportation.

ICE detainers, however, are not mandatory, ACLU says. “There is no legal requirement that a local agency respond to a detainer request. Law enforcement agencies can choose for themselves whether or not to cooperate voluntarily,” it adds on its website.

After sending Lunn back to federal custody, authorities tried to deport him to Cambodia but without success. Cambodia does not recognise Lunn as a citizen and will not allow him to enter. Officials in Thailand similarly deny Lunn is a citizen as he was born in a refugee camp.

With nowhere to go, Lunn has been left to languish in the Suffolk County jail in Boston.

Last Monday, however, civil liberties advocates challenged his prolonged detention, citing a US Supreme Court decision from 2001 that said immigration officials cannot indefinitely hold someone if their native country will not allow their return, even if that person is a convicted criminal.

The ACLU, joined by the firm Ropes & Gray LLP, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus urging the Massachusetts federal court to release Lunn and accusing ICE of wrongful detention and violation of Lunn’s Fifth Amendment due process rights.

The petition said Lunn had been held in federal custody three times over the years for a total of 13 months with no likelihood of any imminent removal to Cambodia or anywhere else. This is because both Cambodia and Thailand have both denied Lunn is a citizen of their respective nations.

SEE ALSO: Australia: Asylum seekers fear violence after release from detention in Papua New Guinea

According to Boston Globe, Lunn was released from jail on Thursday without any explanation. The report said ICE has yet to issue its response to the matter.

ACLU Massachusetts legal director Matthew Segal, however, said it was only right for Lunn to be released.

“Immigration detention is not supposed to be punishment. If the government cannot deport Mr. Lunn, it has to let him go,” he was quoted saying.

On what alternatives ICE might have in such cases, the lawyer merely said, “The answer for every societal problem isn’t to lock people in cages.”

He also said lawyers will be seeking a judicial order to prevent ICE from detaining Lunn again in the future, unless there is reasonable belief that he could be deported and if that should happen, the case will continue in the federal court.

Previous reports say Lunn has had several run-ins with the authorities over the years, leading to previous attempts to deport him. He was first detained for deportation in 2008 but was released seven months later when Cambodia and Thailand refused him.

He was again detained in 2012 and held for 45 days but was released again for the same reason. In 2013, he was detained again and held for 40 days.