Malaysia to tighten border security after regional attacks – minister

MALAYSIA will tighten security at its borders following the recent spate of militant and terrorist attacks in neighbouring countries and deploy more assets to these areas.

According to The Star, the string of attacks in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand are what prompted Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein to order the armed forces to beef up patrols across the entire border.

“This is because of the incidents that have taken place in three of our neighbours – the bombing at a hospital in Bangkok, bombing in Kam­pung Melayu, Jakarta, and the worsening conflict between Filipino forces and militants in Marawi City, Mindanao,” Hussein said in a statement released yesterday.

“In Sabah, the armed forces will deploy more assets, including two additional ships for patrols and placing Quick Reaction Force members along with the troops already operating on the islands off the state.”

He also said combat boat patrols would be positioned at strategic locations and an additional company of infantry would be deployed to ensure the entire Lahad Datu coast, located in the east of Sabah, was protected.

Hussein added that he had spoken to Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, on the matter, who expressed his concern that the security landscape of the world was becoming increasingly challenging.

“The recent terrorist attacks in Egypt, Manchester, Paris, Stock­holm, Iraq and Afghanistan prove the threat is real,” he said.

The statement comes just two days after Malaysian police announced they had arrested six individuals in Malaysia for links to Islamic State, and Philippine police reported that Malaysian nationals were among those fighting with the IS-linked Maute militants in the battle against Philippine forces in Marawi City on Mindanao island.