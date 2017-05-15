With 15 daily deaths, Thailand world’s deadliest country for motorcyclists

A family is seen riding a motorcycle without helmets in the Loei province, Thailand. Source: Migel/Shutterstock.com

THE NUMBER of motorcycle-related deaths is on the rise in Thailand, a country said to be the most dangerous in the world for two-wheelers.

An estimated 73 percent of traffic-related deaths occurring on the kingdom’s congested arteries involve motorcycles, according to data, and that figure, experts say, contribute to an average annual death toll of 5,500 motorcyclists, or 15 daily deaths.

Already constantly in the news, Thailand’s lethal roads re-entered the spotlight this month following two separate motorcycle incidents in Phuket, including one where a pregnant woman from the UK was killed.

According to The Straits Times, although motorcycles are a common mode of transport for Thais, only 53 percent of motorcycle riders wear helmets. The daily also cited data showing only 7 percent of children and 19 percent of pillion riders don helmets.

Dr Liviu Vedrasco, health cluster chief at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Bangkok commented on the situation, saying:

“If you take motorcycles out of the equation, Thailand’s roads will be as safe as (those in) Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom.”

According to data from WHO in 2015, there were 26.3 motorcycle-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Thailand, making it the highest number worldwide.

Earlier this month, a multi-stakeholder partnership, Stop the Crash Thailand launched a campaign in Bangkok which focuses on motorcycle safety technologies. The event coincided with the UN Road Safety Week.

It included demonstrations of an anti-lock braking system for motorcycles and Blind Spot Detection, which the organisation believes could significantly reduce the number of traffic fatalities in the country.

“We are pleased that the Thai government has engaged with Stop the Crash, but we urge them to legislate as this is best way to reduce the number of deaths fast.” David Ward Stop the Crash Chairman said.

According to The Straits Times, Thai law permits those who are 15 years of age to obtain a driver’s licence for vehicles with engines less than 110cc.

However, according to the Ramathibodi Hospital’s Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Centre (CSIP), some 15,800 children get into motorcycle-related accidents annually, which results in an estimated 700 deaths.

In light of this, WHO’s Dr Vedrasco urged the Thai government to pay attention to motorcycle riders.

“If you want to really save lives, do something about this risk group,” he said.

“Impose the helmet law strictly, and make them safer riders through more hours of training. Or, like in China, dedicate a special lane for them,” he said.